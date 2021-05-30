Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,983 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $5,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.31.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $152,253.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $640,517.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,345,953 shares of company stock valued at $94,054,353. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $73.85 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $74.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $133.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.14.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.