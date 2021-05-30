Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,344 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,442,000 after buying an additional 169,122 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 24.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,328,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,683 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tyson Foods by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,123,000 after purchasing an additional 121,840 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,656,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,644,000 after purchasing an additional 993,113 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $188,179,000. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.75.

In related news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSN opened at $79.50 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.28 and a fifty-two week high of $81.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.54.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

