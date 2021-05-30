Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 1,983 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 71.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW opened at $73.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $74.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.14.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $640,517.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $579,476.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,345,953 shares of company stock worth $94,054,353. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JMP Securities raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.31.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

