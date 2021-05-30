Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.24 Million Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,730 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in NIO by 12,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NIO during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in NIO during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in NIO by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 1,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

NIO opened at $38.62 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.09 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average of $46.12.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.73) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

NIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

