Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.50 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.96% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $4,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Change Path LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RHS opened at $164.62 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $131.51 and a 1-year high of $166.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.34 and its 200-day moving average is $154.16.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

