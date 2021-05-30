Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 14,263 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 352.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,263 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 61.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.29.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $11,796,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,796,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $142,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,385,571 shares of company stock valued at $311,254,066.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $238.03 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The firm has a market cap of $68.72 billion and a PE ratio of -62.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.59 and a 200-day moving average of $267.79.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. On average, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.