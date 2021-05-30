Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,532,000 after buying an additional 319,803 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Novartis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,669,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,950,000 after purchasing an additional 29,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Novartis by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,253,000 after purchasing an additional 263,445 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Novartis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,056,000 after purchasing an additional 64,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,674,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,093,000 after purchasing an additional 132,070 shares during the last quarter. 10.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $88.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.74. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.16.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

