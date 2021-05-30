Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,602 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $4,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,122,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,024,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,001 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,198,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,630,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,268,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,579,000 after buying an additional 798,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 105.43 and a beta of 0.60. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $29.70.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Healthcare Trust of America’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HTA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

