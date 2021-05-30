Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,479 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $4,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Twitter by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,019,000 after buying an additional 64,621 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Twitter by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,899 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,830,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of -49.57 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.75. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TWTR shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.57.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $168,616.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $149,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,346 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,444. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

