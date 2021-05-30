Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Receives $62.88 Average PT from Analysts

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.88.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDPYF. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of CDPYF stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $45.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $31.35 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $1.1437 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.11.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

