Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Increased to C$157.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$156.00 to C$157.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CM. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CSFB increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$131.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$140.00 to C$156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$151.32.

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$142.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$129.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$118.30. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$87.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$143.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.79 by C$0.79. The firm had revenue of C$4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.84 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.0100012 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$124.20 per share, with a total value of C$49,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at C$2,818,470.60. Also, Director Michael Capatides sold 37,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.49, for a total transaction of C$4,481,291.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at C$1,611,345.51. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,895 shares of company stock worth $7,433,702.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

