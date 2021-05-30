Capital One Financial Comments on Ovintiv Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 26th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OVV. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on Ovintiv to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on Ovintiv from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on Ovintiv to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.63.

OVV stock opened at C$32.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.31. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of C$9.07 and a 12-month high of C$36.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.67. The company has a market cap of C$8.40 billion and a PE ratio of -1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently -1.30%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

