Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $276.13 Million

Equities analysts expect Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) to post $276.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cardtronics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $274.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $277.66 million. Cardtronics reported sales of $233.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardtronics will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cardtronics.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $267.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Cardtronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Cardtronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Cardtronics stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.93. 394,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,538. Cardtronics has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $42.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.31.

In related news, CEO Edward H. West sold 900 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $35,028.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,605,454.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc Terry sold 26,488 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,021,377.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,262 shares of company stock valued at $1,592,129. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,895,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the first quarter worth $40,735,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 12.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,578,000 after buying an additional 120,811 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Cardtronics during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

