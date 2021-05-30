CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.460-1.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CareTrust REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.28. 516,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,057. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CareTrust REIT has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 76.81%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

