Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 374.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,402 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 85.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 38,609 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 37.3% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,319,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $45.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.87. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $46.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.03.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.