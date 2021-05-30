Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Short Interest Update

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,370,000 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the April 29th total of 5,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. North American Management Corp raised its stake in Carrier Global by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 394,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after acquiring an additional 18,190 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 493,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,615,000 after buying an additional 25,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada raised Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen raised Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,197,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,080,753. The firm has a market cap of $39.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $46.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.81 and a 200-day moving average of $40.03.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

