Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 134.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,682 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $2,164,014,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Walmart by 39.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,668 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $135,801,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,053,866,000 after buying an additional 824,835 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Walmart by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,096,164 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $158,012,000 after purchasing an additional 653,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $142.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $399.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.76. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.01 and a 1 year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 483,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $64,059,886.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,797,208.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,991,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,338,793. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Raymond James lifted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

