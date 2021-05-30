cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.50 million-$16.25 million.

Shares of YCBD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.03. 231,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,322. cbdMD has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $6.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.54. The firm has a market cap of $170.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get cbdMD alerts:

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.21). cbdMD had a negative net margin of 79.89% and a negative return on equity of 35.34%. Analysts forecast that cbdMD will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of cbdMD from $3.60 to $4.30 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of cbdMD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

In other cbdMD news, Director William F. Raines III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $80,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,421.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin A. Sumichrast sold 59,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $240,408.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in cbdMD stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) by 2,719.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of cbdMD worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 19.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for cbdMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for cbdMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.