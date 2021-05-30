CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. CDK Global also posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CDK Global.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.86 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 116.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDK Global in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 344.5% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDK Global in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CDK Global in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK opened at $52.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. CDK Global has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDK Global (CDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.