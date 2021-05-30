Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Set at C$12.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) has been given a C$12.00 target price by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective (up from C$13.00) on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.25.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$9.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.79 billion and a PE ratio of -36.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.15 and a 12 month high of C$10.77.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$9.52 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 1.0281326 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese purchased 5,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.81 per share, with a total value of C$49,071.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$98,142.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.