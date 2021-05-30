Century Communities, Inc. Announces — Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) announced a — dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st.

Century Communities has a payout ratio of 5.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Century Communities to earn $13.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.6%.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $81.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.33. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $27.67 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 7.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that Century Communities will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Century Communities from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

In related news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $3,740,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.