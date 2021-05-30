Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 1st

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) announced a — dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st.

Century Communities has a payout ratio of 5.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Century Communities to earn $13.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.6%.

Get Century Communities alerts:

NYSE:CCS opened at $81.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.97. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $27.67 and a 1-year high of $83.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 22.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Century Communities from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

In other news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $3,740,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.