Certified Advisory Corp Invests $2.14 Million in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,064 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,784,019,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,669,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,477,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,052 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,569,511,000 after purchasing an additional 652,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 891,080 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $314,147,000 after purchasing an additional 544,058 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST traded down $9.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $378.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,682,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,833. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $375.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.96. The stock has a market cap of $167.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $293.84 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.17.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

