Certified Advisory Corp Makes New Investment in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IP. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 61,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its position in International Paper by 2.3% during the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 9,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 16.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. International Paper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE:IP traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,674,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,815. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.07. International Paper has a 12-month low of $32.59 and a 12-month high of $64.89.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

In other news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

