China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, an increase of 184.9% from the April 29th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

OTCMKTS ZXAIY opened at $0.30 on Friday. China Zenix Auto International has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.33.

China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. China Zenix Auto International had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $70.25 million for the quarter.

China Zenix Auto International Limited designs, manufactures, and sells commercial vehicle wheels to aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers tubed, tubeless, and off-road steel wheels; aluminum wheels; and wheel components, including wheel discs.

