Cibc World Markets Corp Has $1.19 Million Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 47.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 47,801 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 101.4% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

CNP opened at $25.30 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.98.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 45.71%.

A number of research firms have commented on CNP. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.55.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO David J. Lesar bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

