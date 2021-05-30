Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Repligen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Repligen by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Repligen by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Repligen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Repligen by 54.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total transaction of $3,816,786.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,364,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,559 shares of company stock valued at $13,203,676 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $182.61 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $109.38 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 125.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

