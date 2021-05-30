CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.51

Shares of CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.51 and traded as high as $12.19. CIM Commercial Trust shares last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 66,680 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Get CIM Commercial Trust alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $177.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.36.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.20. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 24.70% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $686,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 657,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after buying an additional 43,210 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert grew its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 468,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after buying an additional 33,438 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 24,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 450.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 14,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

About CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT)

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for CIM Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIM Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.