Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.92.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPXGF shares. CIBC boosted their price target on Cineplex from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Cineplex from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cineplex from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cineplex from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Cineplex from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CPXGF opened at $12.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.11. Cineplex has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.