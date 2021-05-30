Circassia Group (LON:CIR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3,670.00

Circassia Group Plc (LON:CIR) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,670 ($47.95) and last traded at GBX 3,400 ($44.42), with a volume of 556729 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,575 ($46.71).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Circassia Group in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Circassia Group in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 32.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 28.25. The firm has a market cap of £14.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -386.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11.

In other Circassia Group news, insider Jonathan Emms purchased 67,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £19,699.12 ($25,737.03). Also, insider Ian Johnson purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £29,000 ($37,888.69).

Circassia Group Plc, a medical device company, focuses on the respiratory diagnostics and monitoring products. It offers NIOX and NIOX VERO, a fractional exhaled nitric oxide measurement and monitoring products for use in asthma diagnosis and management. The company offers its products through commercial team in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and Germany, as well as through network of distribution partners internationally.

