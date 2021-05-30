Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Downgrades Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) to Neutral

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) was downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

DTCWY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Deutsche Wohnen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Oddo Bhf upgraded Deutsche Wohnen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale upgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Commerzbank lowered shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

DTCWY stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.44. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

