Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $217.29 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) will post sales of $217.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cloudera’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $217.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $216.90 million. Cloudera posted sales of $210.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full-year sales of $919.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $917.00 million to $925.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $996.80 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cloudera.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $226.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.43 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

CLDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Shares of NYSE:CLDR remained flat at $$12.86 during midday trading on Thursday. 2,310,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,080,810. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.54. Cloudera has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, President Mick Hollison sold 46,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $587,951.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 117,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,061.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 49,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $637,920.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,480.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,066 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the first quarter valued at $1,487,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the first quarter valued at $1,067,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 227.8% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 70,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 48,895 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cloudera by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 633,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after buying an additional 231,263 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Cloudera in the 1st quarter worth about $4,041,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

