Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Cloudflare by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cloudflare by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Cloudflare by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Katrin Suder sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $2,169,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,185.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $3,804,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 838,632 shares of company stock valued at $62,428,802 in the last three months. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NET. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

Cloudflare stock opened at $82.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.24. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.29 and a 52 week high of $95.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of -195.38 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

