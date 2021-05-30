Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.110–0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $612 million-$616 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $592.80 million.Cloudflare also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.040–0.030 EPS.
Shares of Cloudflare stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $82.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,400,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,413,443. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $27.29 and a 52-week high of $95.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.38 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.24.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Cowen started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upgraded Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.17.
Cloudflare Company Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
