Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.110–0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $612 million-$616 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $592.80 million.Cloudflare also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.040–0.030 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NET traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,400,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,413,443. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $27.29 and a 52 week high of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.38 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.24.

Several research firms recently commented on NET. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.17.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $2,829,600.00. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $2,709,729.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 838,632 shares of company stock worth $62,428,802 over the last three months. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

