Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 257,500 shares, an increase of 195.3% from the April 29th total of 87,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 389,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 228,051 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $897,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 46,890 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 199,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 45,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $535,000.

Get Clough Global Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of GLO opened at $12.14 on Friday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $13.11.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.1087 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.