Coastline Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX opened at $131.67 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $103.26 and a 1 year high of $142.80. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.35 and a 200-day moving average of $125.47.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,467. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,049 shares of company stock valued at $8,022,841 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DGX. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.50.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

