Coastline Trust Co Grows Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 124.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,315 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,658,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,319,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,257,000 after buying an additional 470,657 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,264,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,314,000 after buying an additional 205,319 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 71.9% during the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 325,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,889,000 after buying an additional 135,983 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SHYG opened at $45.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.48. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $45.99.

