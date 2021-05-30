Coastline Trust Co Has $4.96 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Coastline Trust Co cut its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,968 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $272.52 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.18 and a 12-month high of $277.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.63 and its 200-day moving average is $247.88.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

