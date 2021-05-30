Coastline Trust Co Sells 2,680 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,811,000 after buying an additional 4,112,158 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,769,000 after buying an additional 3,252,367 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,174,000 after buying an additional 3,221,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,822,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,060,000 after buying an additional 2,428,079 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

NYSE MRK opened at $75.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $192.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.48 and its 200 day moving average is $78.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

