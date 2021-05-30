Color Platform Price Down 24.3% Over Last 7 Days (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 97.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Color Platform has traded down 24.3% against the dollar. Color Platform has a market cap of $906,587.34 and $455.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,877.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $667.99 or 0.01861869 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.09 or 0.00468522 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00057643 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001472 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004676 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.