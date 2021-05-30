Colrain Capital LLC Has $926,000 Stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Colrain Capital LLC trimmed its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,195 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Colrain Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,391,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

GDX stock opened at $39.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.69 and its 200-day moving average is $35.19. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.