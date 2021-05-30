Colrain Capital LLC Has $994,000 Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Colrain Capital LLC grew its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 319.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,564 shares during the quarter. Newmont accounts for about 2.0% of Colrain Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 47.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

In related news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $208,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,862 shares of company stock worth $3,486,801. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James set a $78.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

Shares of NEM opened at $73.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.08 and its 200-day moving average is $61.92. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.