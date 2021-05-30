Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Trimmed by Colrain Capital LLC

Colrain Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 4.6% of Colrain Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1,218.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 12,896 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 17,864 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

Comcast stock opened at $57.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.59 and its 200-day moving average is $52.93. The company has a market cap of $262.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

