Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) PT Set at €145.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) has been assigned a €145.00 ($170.59) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €133.00 ($156.47) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €138.86 ($163.36).

Shares of EPA:ML opened at €125.60 ($147.76) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €123.67 and its 200-day moving average is €116.40. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 52-week high of €130.85 ($153.94).

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

