Comparing Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) & SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ)

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) and SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Solid Biosciences and SQZ Biotechnologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Biosciences 0 1 4 0 2.80 SQZ Biotechnologies 0 0 5 0 3.00

Solid Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $11.60, indicating a potential upside of 205.26%. SQZ Biotechnologies has a consensus price target of $38.33, indicating a potential upside of 182.49%. Given Solid Biosciences’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Solid Biosciences is more favorable than SQZ Biotechnologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.8% of Solid Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.3% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.1% of Solid Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Solid Biosciences and SQZ Biotechnologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Biosciences N/A N/A -$88.29 million N/A N/A SQZ Biotechnologies $21.00 million 18.02 -$50.52 million ($9.35) -1.45

SQZ Biotechnologies has higher revenue and earnings than Solid Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Solid Biosciences and SQZ Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Biosciences N/A -70.08% -56.58% SQZ Biotechnologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SQZ Biotechnologies beats Solid Biosciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc., a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles. Its portfolio also comprises Anti-LTBP4, a complementary disease modifying program that identifies and develops a monoclonal antibody intended to reduce fibrosis and inflammation by targeting and stabilizing the LTBP4 protein. In addition, the company engages in developing biomarkers and sensors; and Solid Suit program that includes the development of wearable assistive devices that focus on providing functional and therapeutic benefits. Solid Biosciences Inc. has strategic collaboration with Ultragenyx to develop and commercialize new gene therapies for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Solid Biosciences Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer. The company also develops SQZ-AAC-HPV, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors in monotherapy and in combinations with other immune-oncology agents. Its additional platforms in development are SQZ Activating Antigen Carriers; and SQZ Tolerizing Antigen Carriers. SQZ Biotechnologies Company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

