comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $366.72 million-$373.84 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $370.22 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut comScore from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th.

Shares of SCOR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.00. 752,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,544. comScore has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $322.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.21.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.40). comScore had a negative return on equity of 29.01% and a negative net margin of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $90.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that comScore will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William Paul Livek purchased 116,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $422,323.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 911,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,247.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About comScore

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

