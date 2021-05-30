comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $366.72 million-$373.84 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $370.22 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.00. 752,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,544. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.23. comScore has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $90.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.99 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 20.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.01%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that comScore will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut comScore from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th.

In other comScore news, insider William Paul Livek purchased 116,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $422,323.07. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 911,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,247.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

