Contrasting Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) & Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) and Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Chuy's alerts:

This table compares Chuy’s and Mitchells & Butlers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chuy’s 5.02% 9.28% 4.56% Mitchells & Butlers N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Chuy’s and Mitchells & Butlers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chuy’s $320.95 million 2.58 -$3.29 million $0.84 49.35 Mitchells & Butlers $1.88 billion 1.08 -$142.90 million ($0.08) -59.63

Chuy’s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mitchells & Butlers. Mitchells & Butlers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chuy’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Chuy’s and Mitchells & Butlers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chuy’s 0 6 2 0 2.25 Mitchells & Butlers 0 0 4 0 3.00

Chuy’s presently has a consensus target price of $43.83, suggesting a potential upside of 5.75%. Given Chuy’s’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Chuy’s is more favorable than Mitchells & Butlers.

Risk and Volatility

Chuy’s has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitchells & Butlers has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chuy’s beats Mitchells & Butlers on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats. It also engages in the leisure retailing; property leasing, management, and development; and financing activities, as well as operates as a healthcare trustee. In addition, the company owns various trademarks. As of September 26, 2020, it operated 1,738 pubs, bars, and restaurants. Mitchells & Butlers plc was founded in 1898 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.