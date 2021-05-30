ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Peel Hunt upgraded ConvaTec Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of ConvaTec Group stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.46. 676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.15. ConvaTec Group has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $13.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.3319 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

